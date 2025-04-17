Wike says project inspection keeping contractors on their toes

Mr Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says the ongoing project inspection across the territory is keeping contractors on their toes.

By Philip Yatai

Wike stated this in Abuja on Wednesday, after he inspected the ongoing construction of a three-kilometre road network in Giri District and the 16-kilometre Idu-Dei Dei Road on the Inner Northern Expressway.

Other projects inspected included the constriction of road network in Dakibiyu District and the ongoing construction of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal in the area.

The minister said that inspection of the project sites was crucial to ensuring that contractors deliver projects according to expected quality and timeline.

“As part of the routine inspection, we will always go round and see whether the contractors are doing what they are supposed to do, and we are happy with what they are doing

“We cannot sit in the offices and assume that the projects are going on well, no, part of our job is to go and see for ourselves and to look at the quality of job.

“If you don’t go out, you may be embarrassed on the day of inauguration and by that time, it will be too late.

“So, inspection is part of the assignment to ensure that the job is not only done but done very very well,” he said.

Wike added that the FCTA was equally fulfilling its obligation to the contractors by ensuring prompt payment. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)