Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has sacked Dr Igbiks Tamuno, the state Commissioner for Environment.

Wike announced the sack in a statement issued to newsmen by Mr Kelvin Ebiri, his Special Adviser on media, on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

The governor directed the sacked commissioner to submit all government documents and property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment. (NAN)

