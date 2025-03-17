Wike revokes 4,794 land titles over non-payment of ground rent  

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved revocation of 4,794 land titles over non-payment of ground rent for more than 10 years.

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved revocation of 4,794 land titles over non-payment of ground rent for more than 10 years.

Mr Lere Olayinka Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the minister announced the revocation at a news conference in Abuja on Monday.

Olayinka said that a total of 8,375 property owners owed a total of N6.97 billion as ground rent as at the end of 2024.

He added that the 8,375 property owners mainly in the Central Area, Garki I and II, Wuse I and II, Asokoro, Maitama and Guzape have not paid ground rent in the last 43 years.

“This is in contravention of the terms and conditions of grant of the Rights of Occupancy, in line with the provisions of Section 28, Subsections 5(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act.

“It is important to state that payment of ground rent on landed property in the FCT is founded on extant legislation.

“It is clearly stipulated in the terms and conditions of grant of Right of Occupancy, and it is due for payment on the first day of January, each year, without demand,” he said.

Olayinka recalled that the FCTA made numerous publications in national newspapers and announcements on broadcast media since 2023, calling on defaulters to pay up all outstanding bills and ground rents.

He said that the publications yielded little response, as several allottees failed to pay.

“Consequently, the titles of the properties in default of payment of ground rent for 10 years and above have been revoked forthwith,” he said.

He added that a 21-day grace has been given to title holders, who defaulted in payment of ground rent for between one and 10 years, after which the affected titles would be revoked.

Also, the FCTA Director Land, Mr Chijioke Nwankwoeze, explained that the land titles owners who defaulted in payment, were from the 10 oldest districts in Phase 1 of the Federal Capital City.

Nwankwoeze said that the FCTA would be sending revocation notices to the affected allottees in phase one districts from Cadastral Zone A01 to A09, affecting private companies, individuals, including government organisation.

He added that revocation was being done in phases and in categories, adding that phase Ii, would be next in line, after the revocation of phase 1 was completed.

He said that the phase II comprised Gudu District, Durumi, Wuye, Katampe, Jabi, Mabushi, Utako, and Daki Biyu among others.

The director further said that with the revocation, the properties built on the lands would become FCTA properties, adding that the FCT minister would decide what to do with them.

“Once a title is revoked, the property reverts to the FCTA, so, effectively, all the 4,794 properties have reverted to the FCTA,” he said. (NAN