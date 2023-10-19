Wike reiterates commitment to renewed hope agenda

…Area councils to get 5km road each soon

By Chimezie Godfrey

The FCT Minister, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has reiterated his commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Minister who stated this when he received former Senator representing the FCT, Senator Philip Aduda of the PDP and the APC candidate for the FCT Senatorial seat in the last election, Honorable Zakari Angulu Dobi on a courtesy visit to the FCTA, called on politicians, irrespective of their political party to join hands with the President to achieve the objectives of the Renewed Hope agenda.

Barr. Wike commended the lawmakers who though belonging to opposing political parties had resolved to work together for the overall interest of the FCT and its residents.





He said: “Let me thank you on behalf of the Honourable Minister of State and the Mandate Secretaries for this visit. What you have done today is what is supposed to be, members of two political parties who had elections against each other coming to say no this is not the issue of party A or party B but the issue of the development of the Federal Capital Territory. I commend you for that spirit”.



The Minister assured his guests that what is currently happening in the FCT was a testament of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, adding that the president is also mindful of the indigenous population of the FCT,hence the appointment of an indigene as a cabinet minister, a feat, he said, was the first since the creation of the FCT.





Barr. Wike said: “What is happening in the FCT is part of Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, giving hope to the residents as well as identifying that there are people from this area even though it is a Federal Capital Territory. And this is the first time any president has done it by appointing somebody from the FCT as Minister. That is why we say, we need a man with the political will to do those things people are afraid of doing. And he has kept to that faith.



“And those of us who are here will give him the necessary support to achieve what he promised Nigerians. For us, we want to work with everybody. It does not matter which party you belong to, it is about the development of the FCT and we must work together to be able to achieve this”.





The Minster who cited the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission and the withdrawal of the FCTA from the TSA as part of the President’s promises for the FCT, stressed that career progression, which the Commission stands to bring, was a great motivation for civil servants to put in their best while the removal of the FCTA from TSA signifies rapid development for the entire FCT.



“The removal of FCTA from TSA is to encourage development, particularly infrastructural development in the FCT. With this singular effort, you will see what will happen in the FCT in years to come”, he added.



Barr. Wike also disclosed that the President has directed the construction of a minimum of 5km road in each of the six Area Councils of the FCT before May 29, 2024 as part of efforts to develop the Area Councils, adding that development will not focus in the city only.



He said: “Mr President has directed that we carry out a 5km road in each Area Council. We have six Area Councils and we are working hard before May 29 to achieve 30km road in the Area Councils. It is something unprecedented and the President is fully committed to development not just within the city but in the rural areas also”.





The Minister urged residents to be patient with government as tough decisions would be made for the overall good of the nation’s capital.



13. “I urge residents to be patient. We are going to take tough decisions. Resident should not see it as punitive but for the good of the FCT”, he said.



14. Earlier, Senator Aduda had assured the Minister of their unflinching support, saying that, “For us it is about how to develop the FCT”.



15. While congratulating the Minister, the lawmaker commended him for the great developmental strides in the FCT since he assumed office, which, he said, was true to his nick name of “Mr Project”.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

