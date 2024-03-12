Wike receives Polish Ambassador to Nigeria

FCT Minister, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has reiterated the commitment of the FCT Administration to partner with genuine investors for youth development in the nation’s capital.

Barr. Wike stated this on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, when he received the Polish ambassador to Nigeria, H.E Joanna Tarnawska on a courtesy visit to the FCTA.

“The Minister who stressed the importance of keeping the youth engaged at all times, informed the Polish envoy that the FCTA was willing to work with Poland to achieve this purpose.



“Barr. Wike who lauded Poland’s agricultural advancement said the FCTA was willing to collaborate with Poland in the area of Agriculture, adding that the FCTA will welcome Polish investors interested in setting up large farms in the FCT that will employ the youths and eventually enable them to own their farms.



“According to the FCT Minister, “We are willing to have collaborations with Poland. I know that Poland is very good, particularly in agriculture. We would like to see how we will be able to partner to have some investors who will be able to come here and set up a large farm that will employ our youths and also the youths will be able to own the farms at the end of the day”.



“The FCT Minister acknowledged the good bilateral relations between Nigeria and Poland and assured that the FCT Administration will continue to provide a safe and conducive environment for foreigners to carry out their businesses.



He assured that the FCT was very safe for investments and pledged the readiness of the FCT Administration to also have a partnership with one of the cities in Poland to improve security in the FCT.



Barr. Wike also pledged the continued support and cooperation of the FCT Administration to the Polish embassy, saying, “Whatever way you think we can assist, we will do that without any hesitation”.



In her remarks, the polish envoy said the visit was to pledge the commitment of Poland to improving the existing bilateral relations with Nigeria.

Describing Nigeria as an interesting country in her five-year sojourn, the ambassador said she was very happy to serve here.





She expressed the hope for new avenues for cooperation and assured of her willingness to boost bilateral relations between Nigeria and Poland.

Present during the visit were the General Counsel, Barr. Salman Dako, Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP, Ach. Ubokotum Nyah and the SSA to the Minister on Legal and Multilateral Cooperation, Barr. Benedict Daudu.







