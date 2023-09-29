Wike re-assures FCT residents of President Tinubu’s commitment to change

By Philip Yatai

Minister of the FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, on Friday in Abuja reassured residents of the territory of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to make Nigeria work for all.

Wike gave the assurance while inaugurating Mr Ibrahim Aminu as the Mandate Secretary, Social Development Secretariat of the FCT Administration.

He assured that President Tinubu would make the country work through his “Renewed Hope’’ agenda.

He said the agenda was designed to restore lost hope and make Nigerians believe that things could work again.

“Nigerians are tired of hearing excuses every day.

“That is why we will do everything we can to assure FCT residents that things will change, and things have started changing,’’ he stressed.

Wike told the inaugurated mandate secretary that he had only a few hours of merriment and should set to work immediately to serve Nigerians and not necessarily his Katsina home state.

The minister said the FCT was unique, describing it as a city where every Nigerian felt at home, adding: “so our services are for Nigerians.

“We believe in your track record that you are going to put in your best. We must work as a team because nobody knows it all.

“It is teamwork that will make you excel.

“The Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud and I, will give you all the cooperation you need to succeed.

“Bear in mind that at the end of the day, you will be held accountable for what you are able to do with the opportunity that is given to you.

“This is no time for excuses; this is time for performance; a time for achievements,” Wike said.

He commended the former Speaker of the House of Representatives and former Governor of Katsina State, Mr Aminu Masari for attending the event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister inaugurated seven mandate secretaries on Sept. 12, but Aminu was absent at the occasion.

Those inaugurated were Mr Bitrus Garki, Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat, Mr Lawan Geidam, Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat and Mr Danlami Ihayyo, Secretary, Education Secretariat.

Others were Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, Secretary, Health, and Environment Services Secretariat, Mr Salman Dako, Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat, Mr Chinedum Elechi, Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public Private Partnership.

Mr Uboku Nyah was inaugurated as Secretary, Transportation Secretariat at the occasion. (NAN)

