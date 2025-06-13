‎Wike promises to dualised Apo to Wassa road  

‎



‎By Philip Yatai



‎The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says the FCT Administration will dualise the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) from Apo to Wassa Junction.



‎Wike stated this in Abuja on Friday, during the inauguration of the completed 15-kilometre left hand service carriage way of OSEX Stage II, from Ring Road I to Wassa Junction.



‎He said that the step was to eliminate any form of traffic congestion on the expressway, increase vehicular movement and promote economic activities.



‎He said that the left-hand service carriage way of OSEX was awarded in 2017 at N6 billion and after variation in 2021, the contract sum increased to N21 billion.



‎The minister explained that on assumption into office in August 2023, he noticed that the road was in a bad state, the project was abandoned due to lack of funds.



‎He said that the right-hand service carriageway was facing heavy vehicular traffic and slowing down economic activities.



‎The minister explained that the decision to complete the project was part of President Bola Tinubu administration’s commitment to complete all ongoing projects.



‎“The Apo to Wassa road project is one of such projects.



‎“I promised the contractor that we will make money available and to the glory of God today, we are here to inaugurate the road,” he said.



‎The minister said that the completed road would improve connectivity, ease traffic movement from Apo to Wassa and link Takushara and Kabusa communities.



‎“This is what has been lacking, and Tinubu has made it very clear that his drive is not just to develop the city but to open up rural communities for development,” he said.



‎He said that part of the funds used in constructing the road was from ground rent and urged FCT residents to continue to pay their taxes to enable the FCT Administration undertake more infrastructural development projects.



‎Wike thanked Tinubu and the National Assembly for all the support that translates to success being recorded.



‎The minister also promised to relocate Apo Mechanic traders and artisans from the OSEX road corridor to Wassa, adding that he would not only supervise the process, but chair the exercise.



‎Inaugurating the road, Tinubu said that the road from Apo to Wassa Junction was a significant addition to the road network in the heart of Abuja.



‎Represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the president said, “this very vital infrastructure fully demonstrates our commitment which is the voice of the President now.



‎“It demonstrates our commitment to sustainable urban development, enhanced mobility, and improved quality of life for the people of the FCT.



‎“The OSEX is Abuja’s key transport backbone. It connects the city centre to rapidly growing districts,” he said.



‎The FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, said that the project stands as a testament to the Tinubu administration’s “Renewed Hope Agenda”.



‎Mahmoud said that the administration was delivering not just roads but new possibilities, enhanced mobility, and economic opportunities for FCT residents.



‎Earlier, Mr Richard Dauda, Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority, said that the OSEX was a 10-lane expressway with two main carriageways of three lanes and two service carriageways of two lanes.



‎Dauda explained that the about 60-kilometre OSEX commences from the Villa Roundabout to Apo through Kuje and connects Abuja to Lokoja expressway at A2 in Gwagwalada.



‎He said that the road was being developed in stages, adding that the first stage from the Villa Roundabout to Ring Road I was completed and inaugurated in 2024.



‎“The right-hand service carriageway to Wassa Junction had been completed and now the 15-kilometre left hand service carriageway was equally completed and inaugurated today,” he said.



‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the left-hand service carriage way of OSEX was the third project that was inaugurated out of the 17 projects outlined for inauguration to celebrate Tinubu’s second year in office. (NAN)



