Wike Pre-Season Tourney: Lobi Stars defeats Rivers United in opener

Lobi Stars’ 22nd-minute goal from Ossy Martins in the opening game of the Gov. Nyesom Wike Pre-Season Tournament, on Friday, handed hosts Rivers United an opening loss.

Rivers United Head Coach, Stanley Eguma, told sports journalists after the match in Port Harcourt that the game was not a bad one, saying that his team still has to do more work.

Eguma said despite conceding the lone goal, he was not disappointed because his players are still honing their skills.

“I believe that in a very short while, we will get it clear; you see that in the second half, the players raised their game that put Lobi under pressure to defend all through.

“I think we are going to do better in subsequent games when most of our players that are injured come on board,” he said.

Head Coach of Lobi Stars, Kabiru Dogo, gave glory to God for journey mercies and victory secured in the highly technical game on both sides.

Dogo acknowledged that Rivers United, as one of the continental teams and with Stanley Eguma in charge, the hosts are a formidable side.

He stated that his target is to see that Lobi Stars became one of the best teams at the end of the season.

“For this victory, I say, well done to my boys but I dedicate it to my management, the Benue Government, for providing opportunity for us to train when the country was not settled,” he said.

The Special Guest for the opening match, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, commended the organisers for a job well done.

Akawor, who is the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers, stressed that Governor Wike’s support for sports has become legendary, which also earned him the title, Power of Sports (POS) in Africa.

The State Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye, expressed satisfaction with the level of organisation and fair play from the two teams.

He noted that the Pre-Season tournament is basically to prepare teams ahead of the upcoming season and not a must-win for any of the teams.

He disclosed that Rivers United is ready for continental and NPFL campaigns, and pointed out that the team will continue to build on its strength.

Dignitaries who graced the opening match included the Special Adviser to Rivers Governor on Real Madrid Academy, Chris Green; Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Sports, Honour Sirawoo, former and footballers among others. (NAN)