Wike places N20m bounty on 2 suspected criminals

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has announced a N20 million bounty on two suspected criminals terrorising residents of the territory.

He said they should be apprehended dead or alive.

Wike made the announcement in Abuja on Wednesday during a visit to the FCT Police Command, where 15 suspected kidnappers and one chance armed robbers were arrested.

The bounty was in response to the Police Commissioner’s remarks that two other criminals were still on the run, adding that the police was on their trail.

“You said there are two suspected criminals on the run? Let me put money on their heads. Wherever they are, send your men out there, I will give them N20 million.

“Go and fish them out, wherever they are. I want to see them dead or alive,” the minister said.

Wike who could not hide his joy over the arrest of the suspects, commended the commissioner and his men for the wonderful job, saying “the difference is clear.”

Wike assured the command that he would do everything possible to provide the police with the needed equipment to fight crimes in the territory.

“Let me assure the residents of FCT that with the support of President Bola Tinubu, we are fully prepared to take the war to the criminals.

“I trust the police, and our confidence in them is getting stronger,” Wike added.

Wike pointed out that information was key to winning the war against crime, as such urged residents and the police to do more on intelligence gathering.

Earlier, the Commissioner of the Police in the FCT, Mr Benneth Igweh, said that 23 suspects were arrested in the last two days.

Igweh explained that Feb. 11, the Mabushi Division arrested eight suspected armed robbers operating in vehicles to rob FCT residents.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the suspects who are responsible for several `one chance’ activities in the past, were trailed to the Central Area in an attempt to rob some innocent residents and were arrested.

“The suspects confessed to using toy guns and knives to scare their victims to illegally obtain from them.”

He added that police operatives of Utako Division along with the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command, on Feb. 13, arrested seven suspected kidnappers in Pyankasa, Tudun Wada and Ketti villages in connection with the abduction of 14 people.

“They are responsible for the kidnapping of five victims in Federal Mortgage Housing Estate, Kabusa, three people at Ketti village, and Fulani resident of Alhaji Sani.

“They are also responsible for the kidnap of a woman and her security guard in Kabusa Estate, one Mr Sunday Zakwai and four others, and equally killed the District Head of the area.

“The criminals also kidnapped two staff at Defence Estate Kabusa.”

The commissioner said that N9 million cash, six AK 47 rifles, bulletproof vests and locally fabricated walkie talkie were recovered from the suspects.

Igweh said that all the suspects would be charged to court. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai