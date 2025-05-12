Wike, PDP governors, others meet to discuss party’s leadership crisis

The governors elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently in a closed-door meeting with some former governors to discuss the party’s affairs,

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The governors elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently in a closed-door meeting with some former governors to discuss the party’s affairs, including its current leadership crisis.

The meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), holding at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, is being presided over by its Chairman, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governors already at the meeting were those of Enugu, Zamfara, Plateau, Taraba, Adamawa, Osun and Oyo states.

Also expected to be discussed at the meeting was the party’s forthcoming National Executive Committee meeting scheduled for May 27.

NAN reports that in attendance at the meeting were the party acting National Chairman of the party, Urmar Damagum, Secretary of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, and a former Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki.

Also present at the meeting was the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, who arrived at about 9.25 p.m.

Others were Sen. Aminu Tambuwal, Sule Lamido, Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom, Gabriel Suswam, Seriake Dickson, Sam Egwu, Liyel Imoke, Achike Udenwa, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Adamu Muazu and Idris Wada.

Members of the PDP National Working Committee, including the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature; and the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, were also in attendance. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)