Wike orders immediate release of promotion letters to civil servants 

By Precious Akutamadu

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, on Monday directed the State Civil Service Commission to immediately issue promotion letters to 4,000 eligible civil servants who were recently promoted in the state.

Wike gave the directive during the workers day celebration in Port Harcourt, assuring that the entire promotion exercise of other categories would be completed before the expiration of his tenure.

Wike, who was represented by the the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Tammy Danagogo, commended the workers, saying they are the vehicle to deliver the action plans and services of the state to the people of the state.

He said that his administration had approved the promotion of over 4,000 eligible civil servants to their appropriate grade levels.

Wike urged Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to work together to protect and advance the social economic interest of the state and the citizens.

He gave an assurance that his administration will clear all the challenges facing the Civil service in

terms of pension and gratuities, among others, seeking for workers patience and understanding in the process.

Engr. Festus Osifo, the National President of the Trade Union Congress(TUC), commended workers for their hard work to move the country, especially Rivers state, forward.

Osifo who was represented by Mr Ikechukwu Onyefuru, the State Chairman of the TUC, congratulated Gov. Wike for his developmental strides during his administration.

He stated that the TUC would work with the incoming governor-elect, Mr Sim Fubara, to move the state forward in development.

Osifo appealed that the rights of workers in the state and the country at large be respected in social, economic and justice.

He said that the TUC had duly approved the amendment by the Federal Government that railway is removed from exclusive list to concurrent list making it possible for states to invest in the infrastructure.

He stated that the amendment would be a great opportunity for Rivers state to partner with investors to do concept, design, execute and Commission railings along the length and breadth of the state.

The State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Alex Agwanwor, appealed to the state government to implement the consentrative executive salary structure which was approved by the National Salary, Income and wages Commission in 2019.

Agwanwor appealed to the state government to restore the payment of overhead, imprest to heads of extra ministerial departments and schools, including rural allowances which will serve incentives for more effective deliveries for the teachers and ministries that are in the rural areas.

Mrs Edna Ufon, one of the workers who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for the current increase of 40 per cent salary to Nigerian workers.

Ufon called on the incoming administration that will be inaugurated on the May 29, to continue to improve on the welfare of Nigerian workers and the masses at large.

Ufon said that with the current increase of salaries, workers will be more productive without waiting for inducement before they do their jobs. (NAN)