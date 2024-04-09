Wike orders closure of Abuja International Conference Center

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA has closed the International Conference Centre (ICC) to allow for the renovation of the facilities.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike ordered the closure in Abuja on Monday, April 8, 2024, when he inspected the facilities at the ICC.

Barrister Wike who decried the deplorable state of the facilities, said the ICC would be closed to allow for the immediate rehabilitation of the Centre to bring it to international standard.

The Minister also disclosed that all the events scheduled to be held at the Centre have therefore been cancelled.

He said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu drew his attention to the poor state of the facilities at the ICC during the Inauguration of the ECOWAS Parliament adding that no one will be happy with the state of the facilities at the ICC.

The Minister said “In fact, during that inauguration, Mr. President called my attention; even the lighting system was poor.

“We have gone round, you and I know that it’s unacceptable. There is no way we can accept this as an international conference centre. You can call it a conference centre but not international. So, we have decided that we can’t continue to be embarrassed in this way.

“So, we are sorry to announce this; every booking meant to be used here is cancelled as we start immediate rehabilitation of this centre to bring it to international standard”.

The FCT Minister also disclosed that Julius Berger Plc, which originally built the complex has been mandated with the task of rehabilitating the ICC.

He said the ICC, after its rehabilitation, would be handed over to the Abuja Investment Company to once again manage.

The Minister said, “It will be a different system now, not where we have somebody who will be sitting and milking the country and nobody would want to say anything”.

When asked if the FCTA will probe the former managers of the complex for non-remittance of funds accruable to the FCTA, the Minister stated that he has no interest in probing them, saying “Mine is to give the country a befitting international conference centre”.

On the tour with the Minister were the Executive Secretary, FCDA, Engr Shehu Hadi Ahmed Managing Director of Abuja Investment Company Limited, Amb. Maureen Tamuno Regional Manager, Julius Berger, Nig. Plc Oliver Berger and other senior officials of the FCTA and Julius Berger Nig. Plc.

By Chimezie Godfrey