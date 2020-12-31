Wike makes new year broadcast at 6.30am

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State will make a new year broadcast at 6.30am Friday.

This was announced in a statement signed by Paulinus Nsirim, Commissioner for Information and Communications on Thursday.

Mike’s broadcast will precede the national broadcast by President Muhammasu Buhari who is scheduled to begin his address at 7am.

Rivers State’s Special announcement reads: “His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Governor of Rivers State will make a new year broadcast to the people of the State tomorrow, Friday, January 1, 2021 at 6.30 a.m.

“All the Radio and Television Stations in the State are expected to air the broadcast.”