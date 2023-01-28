Wike led G-5 governors pledge support for Enugu PDP candidates 

By Benson Ezugwu

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has pledged to support the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah and other PDP candidates in the state.

Wike made the pledge on Friday in Enugu at the unveiling of the party’s governorhip candidate and other candidates of PDP, including Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is vying for senate in Enugu North Senatorial Zone.

“We will give you all the necessary support to ensure that you all win during the election,” he said.

Wike, who is the leader of the G-5 Governors, said that Ugwuanyi was a trusted ally, adding that he was always reliable and dependable.

He said they were in the state to show solidarity with Ugwuanyi and other PDP candidates.

The Rivers governor urged Enugu residents to show their love for their governor by voting all the party candidates in the state during the elections.

In his speech, the Enugu State governor thanked his colleagues that included Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue and Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo respectively for their love and care.

Ugwuanyi said that Enugu State had remained a PDP state since the advent of the current democratic rule in 1999.

“We have remained a PDP state and it is not going to change,” he said.

Speaking after his unveiling as governorship candidate, Mbah said that if elected, he would continue the economic and social foundations put in place by Ugwuanyi’s administration.

He said the state had enjoyed peace and tranquility under Ugwuanyi, adding that the state had remained one of the safest states in Nigeria.

“We will sustain the peace currently being enjoyed in Enugu State,” Mbah said. (NAN)