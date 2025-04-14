Wike lauds quality of ongoing projects in FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has commended the quality of ongoing projects in the territory.

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has commended the quality of ongoing projects in the territory.

Wike stated this after he inspected some ongoing projects in Abuja on Monday.

The projects inspected included the ongoing renovation of Abuja International Conference Centre (AICC), and the extension of Obafemi Awolowo Way (N5) from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III.

The minister also inspected the road network in Gishiri village, Katampe District and the N16 Interchange at NICON Junction to link Maitama and Katampe Districts to Wole Soyinka Way.

“Frankly speaking, we are very impressed with what we have seen; the quality of the job is quite impressive, and we are on schedule.

“The contractors who are handling various jobs are living up to expectations and we are also doing our own part by making sure payments are made.

“This is to ensure that there is no delay in the execution of the project in any site,” he said.

The minister particularly expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of the ongoing rehabilitation of the AICC.

Wike, noting that the conference centre was nearly complete, emphasised that ‘those familiar with its former state would be impressed by the remarkable transformation now underway.

“The N16 interchange will be completed and inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu in May to celebrate his second year in office.

“We were also at N5 (Obafemi Awolowo Way), which will also be ready by the end of May,” he said.

He explained that the projects were being funded by the 2024 budget which would be implanted till the end of June.

He said that the 2025 FCT Statutory Budget had been conveyed to the National Assembly, adding that the appropriation bill would be defended as soon as the assembly resumed from recess.

Wike expressed satisfaction with the impressive performance of the 2024 budget, which he said was currently about 95 per cent implementation.

“This has never happened before. There is no project that is captured in the 2024 budget that we have not touched,” the minister said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)