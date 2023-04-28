Wike lauds NYSC for efficient service delivery

By Precious Akutamadu

Gov.Nyesom Wike of Rivers, on Friday commended the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for its integrity and track records of efficient service delivery to the nation.

Wike gave the commendation during the swearing in ceremony of 2023 Batch A Stream 2 Corps Members at Nonwa-Gbam Tai Local Government Area in Rivers.

Wike, who was represented by Dr George Nwaeke, the State Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Service Bureau Cabinet Office, said that the efficient service delivery track record of NYSC scheme was visible and clear to all Nigerians.

” It was very visible during the just concluded 2023 general elections and many other national assignments carried out by the Scheme.”

He described the corps members as special and privileged Nigerians and assured them that the state government would create a conducive environment for them to harness their potentials.

In his speech, Mr George Mfongang, the Coordinator of NYSC in Rivers, commended the corps members for their patriotic zeal to partake actively in nation building.

Mfongang made an appeal to the state government to acquire new mattresses to replace the ones gutted by fire at the camp mattress store.

Justice Chinwendu Nwogu, who represented Justice Simeon Amadi, the Chief Judge of the State, administered the Oath of Allegiance on 1,850 corps members.(NAN)