Wike lauds communities for supporting projects’ execution in FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has commended FCT residents for supporting the execution of projects in their communities.

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has commended FCT residents for supporting the execution of projects in their communities.

Wike gave the commendation in Abuja on Wednesday, when he inspected some ongoing projects in the capital city.

One of the projects inspected is the construction of N16 arterial road (Shehu Shagari Way) from NICON Junction, through Gishiri community to N20 (Wole Soyinka Way).

Also inspected are the ongoing construction of Judges Quarters and road network in Katampe, and the construction of Obafemi Awolowo Way from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III.

The minister explained that work was going on uninterrupted due to the overwhelming support of affected communities.

“We thank the community members for their support; this is what we expect from them, and I am very happy with what I am seeing.

Speaking on compensation of residents whose residents were affected by the project, Wike said that the Resettlement Department had paid the affected residents in Wasa and Life Camp.

He added that payment was ongoing to those affected at Gishiri and would be completed by the end of the week.

The minister, who expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work, particularly commended Julius Berger and CGC …, the companies handling some of the road projects.

“I am quite impressed with the speed of work by the various contractors, particularly those who are carrying out road construction like Julius Berger and CGC.

“I believe that we are going to meet up with the May deadline as we promised.

“Look at the ongoing construction of Judges Quarters and the FCT Court of Appeal. The pace and quality of work is amazing,” he said. (NAN)