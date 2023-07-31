Wike, Kyari, Betta Edu,Tuggar, 12 others listed as Senate begins ministerial screening

By Haruna Salami

Senate on Monday began the screening of 16 out of the 28 nominees for confirmation of as Ministers of the Federal Republic.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele moved the motion for “confirmation of the following nominees for appointments as ministers of Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Bamidele, urged the Senate to consider the request of Mr. President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for the confirmation of the following nominees for appointments as Ministers of Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in accordance with Section 147 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

The Senate then went into “Committee of Whole” to screen the following nominees.

Senbubakar S.Kyari (Borno)

Abubakar Eshlokpekha MMomohl (Edo) Nyesom Wike (Rivers State) Engr. Prof Joseph Terlumun Utsev (Benue) Sen. John Owan Enoh (Cross River) (Hon (Bar) Bello Muhammad (Sokoto) Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa) Amb Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi) Sen. Abubakar Sani Danladi (Taraba) Barr Uju-Ken Ohaneye (Anambra) Hon. (Dr). Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Ondo) Dr. Betta C Edu (Cross River) Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim (Nasarawa) Arch. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa (Katsina) Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji (Enugu) Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okötete (Delta).

By this schedule, the Senate may conclude the screening with the remaining 12 nominees by Tuesday.

