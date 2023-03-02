Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan

By David Adeoye

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, will on Friday join his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, to inaugurate the completed Ibadan Airport Road project and the Aviation Fuel Tank Depot within the Airport.

Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun,

the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, said in a statement on Thursday in Ibadan that other project to be flagged off included the Omololu Olunloyo Park in Ibadan.

Olatubosun said that the projects were part of the state government’s quest to boost its economy and create accessible road in the state.

The commissioner said that while the airport road and the park were executed by Kopek Construction Company, the Aviation Fuel Tank was in collaboration with the Bovas and Company Ltd.

Olatubosun said that the Park project, on completion would create an additional economic impact in the state, while the inaugurated project would also be beneficial to residents of the airport road.

He added that the projects were expected to boost domestic economy, as well as industrialisation in the country.

“This is another opportunity coming to Oyo State, under the leadership of Gov. Seyi Makinde.

“His administration has focussed on even distribution of infrastructure network in Oyo State,” Olatubosun said.(NAN)