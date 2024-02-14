Wike helping in standardisation of estate industry—Aazik homes

A leading real estate developing company in Africa, Aazik homes, says the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, has helped in enhancing standardisation in the real estate industry, especially in Abuja.

The Chief Executive Officer, Aazik homes, Dr Frank Azikiwe, communicated this on Tuesday in Abuja while briefing newsmen on challenges facing real estate developers across the country.

Azikiwe said the firm would commence the sale of luxury homes in River Park Estate and several other locations in Abuja by March.

“I know it is no longer news that Wike is one of the best hands President Bola Tinubu’s administration has at the moment; his passion and result oriented pursuit makes him topnotch as a minister.

“Assuredly, the president’s “Renewed Hope” agenda is actually witnessing results as it has to do within his scope of duty.’’

He stressed the need for rapid land approval and Federal Government’s assistance in area of funding, security, and the awareness of stakeholders to understand that the development was in the interest of the nation.

Azikiwe, while speaking on Aazik Homes, added that it was the leading real estate development and general construction company in Abuja and beyond.

“We are focused and driven on engineering the integration of automation and technology.

“Thereby, adding value innovation and optimum service to deliver functional properties into residential and commercial real estate using sustainable means.

“Our services cater for those who have a refined taste for the finer things in life and value opulence in its truest and purest form.

“We are a team of passionate professionals who are dedicated to creating exceptional properties that meet the unique needs of our clients.

“With years of experience in the industry, we have built a reputation for delivering high-quality projects on time and within budget.”

According to him, the company specialised in all aspects of construction- from design and planning to execution and completion.

The chief executive officer added that the company’s focus was on creating sustainable, energy-efficient, and innovative properties that not only meet but exceed its clients’ expectations.

“We believe that collaboration and communication are the keys to success; and we work closely with our clients to ensure that their vision were realized; thank you for considering us for your next construction project.

“To be a leader in Africa’s real estate industry, fueled by the rigorousness of going the extra mile in satisfying the needs of our clients.

“We have won several awards internationally, Design and development awards, Ideal project design awards, 2007 and 2011, among others,” he said.

Azikiwe commended the president on his resilience to strengthen the nation’s economy in spite challenges inherited from the immediate past administration.(NAN)

By Yahaya Isah