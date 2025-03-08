Wike hails invaluable contributions of women to devt. of society

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has hailed the invaluable contribution of women to the development of society.

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has hailed the invaluable contribution of women to the development of society.

Wike gave the commendation in a statement on Saturday to commemorate the 2025 International Women’s Day.

The minister said in the statement, signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Mr Lere Olayinka, that “women, the pillars of our homes should be celebrated”.

He said that the FCT Administration was working to ensure that women received the recognition they deserved.

He stressed that women were the custodians of men and children, noting that their roles in managing and sustaining the family institution, which is the basic unit of any society, are always appreciated.

While specially appreciating women in the FCT, Wike urged them to continue to support the government, promising more dividends of democracy under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“To our women in the FCT, starting from the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mahmoud Mariya, and the first female Head of Service, Grace Adayilo, today gives us the opportunity to say we are grateful for the impact you are making.

“For us, we will keep doing our best to make life more meaningful, especially for women who are undoubtedly the pillars of our homes,” he said. (NAN)