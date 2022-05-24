Wike dissolves cabinet, sacks Chief of Staff, SSA

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has dissolved the State Executive Council with effect from Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant Media to the Rivers State Governor.

Ebiri also disclosed that the Chief of Staff to the governor and Senior Special Assistant (Protocol), have also been relieved of their offices.

“His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, commends the members the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and contribution to the development of the State. He has also wished them the best in all their future endeavours,” an official statement said.

Governor Wike, has therefore instructed all the former members of the State Executive Council to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries, Ebiri concludes.

