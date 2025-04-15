Wike dissatisfies with finishing of Mabushi Bus Terminal project

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has expressed dissatisfaction with the finishing of the construction of a Bus and Taxi Terminal in Mabushi, Abuja.

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has expressed dissatisfaction with the finishing of the construction of a Bus and Taxi Terminal in Mabushi, Abuja.

The minister expressed his dissatisfaction in Abuja on Tuesday, after he inspected the terminal, which was 90 per cent completed.

He visited the site after he inspected the ongoing construction of Apo to Wasa left wing service lane, on the Outer Southern Expressway, and the Interchange to link Wole Soyinka Way with Murtala Mohammed Way.

Wike also inspected the construction of the interchange at Sheyu Yar’Adua Way to link Wole Soyinka Way to Utako and Jabi Districts.

The minister expressed confidence that the Apo-Wasa Road would be ready for inauguration by President Bola Tinubu in May, along with the interchanges.

He, however, expressed displeasure with the finishing of the Mabushi bus terminal, also expected to be inaugurated in May to celebrate Tinubu second year in office.

He said that despite being on schedule, the finishing of the project must be addressed to get value for the investment.

“We are now at the Mabushi bus terminal, which is almost ready, but I have told the Secretary, Transport Secretariat that a lot of work has to be done.

“I have pointed out some of the things I thought should be corrected.

“This is because I will not accept the finishing, the finishing is key for this kind of project.

“The contractor must come back here and do what he must do so that we will invite President Tinubu to come and inaugurate the terminal in May,” he said.

Wike added that the construction of the bus and taxi terminals in Kugbo and Central Area were also ongoing and would be completed on schedule.

Speaking on the land administration, the minister said that recent land reform in the FCT was to stop land speculation in the territory.

“Somebody who said he wants land in Abuja but cannot develop it in two years is simply a land speculator.

“Also, if you have been given a land allocation, you should be able to pay within 21 days to have your Certificate of Occupancy (C of O). What is wrong with that?

“The move is also to generate funds for the government.

“So, many people will have Right of Occupancy (R of O) and keep it for four years, looking for who will buy the land. We will not allow that. Anybody can say whatever he wants to say.

He added: “Why will you not develop the land given to you in two years? It is not proper.

“You cannot apply for land, and you don’t have money to pay for C of O; it doesn’t make sense; 21 days is enough.”

Responding to a question on whether a law was required to implement the reform, the minister said, “you don’t need to have a law for that. It is a regulation, and the minister has power to institute administrative reform.” (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)