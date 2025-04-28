Wike directs IBB Golf Club committee to commence work immediately

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyeson Wike, has directed the newly appointed members of the Interim Management Committee of the Ibrahim Badamasi

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyeson Wike, has directed the newly appointed members of the Interim Management Committee of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Golf Club to commence work immediately.

Mr Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant to the minister on Public Communications and Social Media, announced the directive in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Olayinka explained that the committee would be chaired by Dr Peter Deshi and Yomi Oyelola as secretary.

He identified other members of the committee as Otunba Elegbeleye, Nanwor Mamven, Mrs Ekanem Ekwueme, Arabi Bello, Lawan Aboki, Okey Nnaedozie, Fred Otobo and Julius Fadairo.

He, however, said that the committee would function under the supervision of the club’s Board of Trustees, led by Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, President of the Court of Appeal.

“The minister had emphasised the FCT Administration’s commitment to restoring order and efficiency to the prestigious club, which had recently experienced internal challenges.

“The minister also clarified the ownership status of the club, reiterating that it remained the property of the Federal Capital Territory Administration,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)