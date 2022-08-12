Wike decries dehumanising NYSC facilities, provides modern equipment

By Precious Akutamadu

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Thursday said his administration was delighted at improving the poor condition of facilities used by members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Rivers.

Wike disclosed this during the inauguration ceremony of the 5,000 capacity Ultra Modern Auditorium built by his administration at Nonwa-Gbam in Tai Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said that members of NYSC, who were humans did not need to be subjected to facilities that dehumanised them while serving in the state.

Wike noted that some people had said that NYSC was a federal agency, but he asked to know who are the members of NYSC posted to the state serving.

According to Wike, it doesn’t matter whether they are Federal Government agency or not, what matters to us is the services they render and those services are rendered to the people of the state.

“Therefore, we would do everything we can to make them comfortable,” he said.

Gov. Wike noted how difficult it could be for corps members and their officials not to have a comfortable place whenever their coordinator or the Director General would choose to address them collectively.

In his speech, the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Fadah, thanked the governor for his magnanimity and named the facility, “His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike Hall”.

Fadah explained that there was no NYSC camp across the country that had such auditorium built by the Rivers State governor.

According to Fadah, Wike had done a lot for us, this occasion offers us a unique opportunity for appreciating his numerous people-oriented projects.

“It is also heartwarming to note that the state government, under your able leadership, has done a lot for NYSC.

“You renovated corps’ hostel and official residences and the multipurpose hall. You constructed drainages, you reconstructed the burnt dinning hall, you restored the payment of monthly allowances of corps members to Rivers State.

“You restored payment of running cost to the secretariat among other support,” he said.

Mr Deinma Iyalla, the Rivers Commissioner for Special Projects, said the 5,000 capacity Ultra Modern Auditorium had a seating arrangement with the gallery taking 2500 and the ground level with the same number.

Iyalla listed the facilities fitted in the building as four multimedia screens, computerised Public Address system, nine offices, two boardrooms, and two changing rooms. (NAN)

