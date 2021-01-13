Wike confirms refund of N78bn spent on federal projects in Rivers

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, has confirmed the Federal Government’s refund of the N78 billion spent by State on Federal projects.

Wike stated this on Wednesday during the inauguration of the Isiopko Internal Roads Phase 2 in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The inauguration of the road was performed by the 2019 Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Peter Obi.

The governor, however, said the refunds would be deployed in providing more critical projects across the state to enhance the socio-economic life of the people of Rivers.

He said: “Rivers people; the Federal Government has refunded us the money. I have not touched a dime yet and it is in the bank. I will use it for project execution.

“I kept it to tell those who are making noise to know that I am going to work till the last day in office. I will continue to work for the interest of our people. I’m not resting.

“They need to know that I will make sure that what is supposed to be done for the people of Rivers State is done.

“I will persist until we have improved and changed Rivers State and bring it back to what it’s supposed to be.’’

The governor said he “promised to change the narrative of neglect of Isiopko people by the previous administration by completing the rehabilitation of all their internal roads’’.

He also announced the award of contract for the reconstruction of the link road from Ogbodo to Isiodu, adding that his administration would rehabilitate internal roads in Omerelu Community.

Obi, who inaugurated the road project, alleged that the Federal Government had been borrowing in the guise of using it for capital projects.

He challenged the federal government to show the capital projects that such borrowed money was expended on.

Obi said access roads as provided by Governor Wike to the Isiopko people will increase the quality of life they live, enhance property value and reduce poverty.

“Accountability in government is the most critical yardstick to determine good governance and to build the trust of the people.

“For recruitment into governance, competence capacity, and visible performance like we are seeing here today should be embraced.

“The reason why Nigeria is not working today is that people have been recruited based on sentiment and that has to stop because the country is collapsing.

“Every day you hear Nigeria is borrowing money, and when you ask they say it is being used for capital projects.

“Please, we want to commission those capital projects. Let them invite us to accompany them for the commissioning. So that when our children ask us about the borrowed money, we can point to the projects to answer them,’’ he said. (NAN)