Wike condemns “barbaric, dastardly” attack on security personnel in Rivers

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has strongly condemned “the barbaric and dastardly” security personnel along Omagwa/Isiokpo/Elele Owerri Road in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Wike this known Sunday in a statement his Media Aide, Mr Kelvin Ebiri, in Port Harcourt.

He said: “ There is justification for such a heinous and condemnable targeted against innocent security personnel legitimate duty of protecting and property in the state.

“The Government of Rivers State is saddened the unwarranted callous on security personnel. We offer our sympathies the relatives of those who lost their lives in the .

“We condemn this heinous act, share the grief of the security agencies and convey our sincere condolences.’’

The governor, who the security agencies vigilant, said that the government and people of Rivers “are in solidarity with security agencies at this difficult times of this unwarranted and mindless violence’’.

The governor also demanded that perpetrators of the attack must fished out and brought justice. (NAN)

