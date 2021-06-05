Wike commits N5bn to infrastructure development at Law School, Yenagoa

June 5, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Education, News, Politics, Project 0



Rivers  Government  has committed five billion naira to development   facilities at the Yenagoa campus the Nigerian Law School.

The state Gov. Nyesom Wike made the disclosure at the flag-off  construction two hostel blocks and a 1,500-seat auditorium in the law school on Friday,

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bayelsa was created out Rivers in 1996.

The said he was motivated by the for his people and education, adding that the projects were aimed at addressing infrastructure deficit in the institution.

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa who applauded Wike at the event for  the gesture, noted that the institution was established in 2011.

Diri, represented by his deputy, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said  that the school lacked infrastructure.

“These projects ought to be Federal Government projects. The campus and almost all the facilities are seeing were provided by  Bayelsa State Government.

“We want to profusely thank our sister state for joining hands with us to develop this institution.


“We are happy for your right hand of cooperation and fellowship even as we call on the Federal Government and  those of us from the South- South to nurture this campus to become a reputable citadel of learning,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, hailed Wike for embarking on the project which, he said, would to create an enabling environment for and learning.


Malami, represented by the Solicitor-General of the Federation, Mr Dayo Akpata, said that  existing law school campuses could only accommodate 6,000 of more 10,000 candidates seeking education yearly.



He on other state governors to emulate Wike in providing infrastructure for law schools.

Dignitaries at the event include the Director-General of Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma; former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke, and  Rivers and Bayesla government functionaries. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*