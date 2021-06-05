Rivers Government has committed five billion naira to development of facilities at the Yenagoa campus of the Nigerian Law School.

The state Gov. Nyesom Wike made the disclosure at the flag-off of construction of two hostel blocks and a 1,500-seat auditorium in the law school on Friday,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bayelsa was created out of Rivers in 1996.

The governor said he was motivated by the love for his people and education, adding that the projects were aimed at addressing infrastructure deficit in the institution.

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa who applauded Wike at the event for the gesture, noted that the institution was established in 2011.

Diri, represented by his deputy, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said that the school lacked infrastructure.

“These projects ought to be Federal Government projects. The campus and almost all the facilities you are seeing were provided by Bayelsa State Government.

“We want to profusely thank our sister state for joining hands with us to develop this institution.



“We are happy for your right hand of cooperation and fellowship even as we call on the Federal Government and those of us from the South- South to nurture this campus to become a reputable citadel of learning,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, hailed Wike for embarking on the project which, he said, would help to create an enabling environment for teaching and learning.





Malami, represented by the Solicitor-General of the Federation, Mr Dayo Akpata, said that existing law school campuses could only accommodate 6,000 of more than 10,000 candidates seeking legal education yearly.





He called on other state governors to emulate Wike in providing infrastructure for law schools.

Dignitaries at the event include the Director-General of Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma; former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke, and Rivers and Bayesla government functionaries. (NAN)

