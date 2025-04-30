Wike commiserates with FCT minister of state over father’s deathCondolence

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, commiserated with the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, over the death of her father, Alhaji Sani Baban-Koko.

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, commiserated with the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, over the death of her father, Alhaji Sani Baban-Koko.

Wike, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Mr Lere Olayinka, in Abuja, prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

“My heart went out to you when I heard of the death of your beloved father, Alhaji Sani Baban-Koko.

“I may not have been opportune to meet your father when he was alive, but it is commonly said that by the character of a person, one can know the personality of the father.

“Going by the character and personality of Mariya, I can conclude that Baba was a good man,” he said.

The minister noted that although the death of a beloved father could be painful, “Baba’s family should be consoled by the fact that death is the end of all mortals, and it must come when it will come.

“It is, therefore, my prayer that Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, in His infinite mercies will grant the deceased Al-firdaus, and give the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaji Sani Baban-Koko died on Sunday at 74. (NAN)