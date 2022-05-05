Wike commends Bello’s youth inclusion in governance

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike has commended his counterpart governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello over his youth inclusiveness in governance and the administration of the state, stating that his drive was allowing younger ones to learn governance.

The Rivers governor gave the commendation on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy visit to the state governor at his residence in Lokoja as part of his ongoing consultation with his party delegates in a bid to emerge as the flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party at the Presidential primaries.

Gov. wike noted that it was right for him to pay a visit to the governor notwithstanding the party differences adding that parties was a vehicle to convey any individual and he wished the governor emerged as the flag bearer of the All Progressives congress so as to face him at the general election while also wishing him the best at his party primaries.

“Your Excellency, let me, first of all, commend you for what you are doing in Kogi State. I have seen your Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff and other appointees that I have seen here are so young. Involving youths in governance is not just sending them to the social media for the campaign but engaging them in active governance the way you are doing here so, I commend you for what you are doing”, he said.

Governor Bello in his response thanked the visiting governor for recognizing his administration’s quest and efforts to mentor the younger generation

He urged governor Wike to take his time to tour the state to be able to see what his administration has been able to do in terms of infrastructural development and also interact with his party members and citizens to ascertain the state of affairs.

Gov. Bello recalled that politically there used to be rancor but in recent times under his leadership, the APC, PDP and all other political parties were cohabiting and living in peace with one another.

He noted that he was in the race to be able to build on the successes and achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari adding that despite the sabotage from within and outside, while also assuring that his leadership as the president of the country would sustain the momentum.

He appreciated the governor for his respect and appreciation of the president despite the challenges faced by the country adding that he was certain the People’s Democratic Party ticket hopeful would throw his weight behind him in support of the younger generation’s desire to lead the nation.

