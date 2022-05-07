Wike chides APC aspirants for pledging to continue Buhari’s legacies

…Says God forbid that such legacy would continue

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said it is bewildering that most presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress are pledging to continue the “good works” of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Wike queried, “The good job of people dying everyday? Or the good job of Naira falling everyday?”

He wondered what good jobs Nigeria’s President, Buhari has done that APC presidential aspirants are promising to consolidate.

According to him, it’s apparent lack of courage, ideas and honesty that would make anybody in today’s Nigeria to say he would want to continue the legacy of the current government.

Governor Wike, who is a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, said Nigerians are under the yoke of APC maladministration with intractable insecurity situation that has crippled the economy and increased hunger.

Speaking in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State on Friday, when he met with Governor Douye Diri at the Government House, Wike said God and Nigerians will forbid such successor to emerge, because the country must be freed from the festering insecurity, hunger, poverty and dwindling economic fortunes of Nigeria and its people.

He said further: “I feel so ashamed that we have gotten to the level of sycophancy where people will come and say I want to continue the good job of Buhari. What is the good job of Buhari? Of hunger, poverty, insecurity, economy falling?

“I can’t believe that somebody will come out in today’s Nigeria and say I want to continue where Mr Buhari has stopped. May God never allowed that evil to continue.”

Governor Wike described himself as the most courageous leader who can lead Nigeria out of its presents woes and has therefore, urged delegates of the PDP in Bayelsa State to support his presidential bid.

The Rivers State governor urged his Bayelsa State counterpart to support his presidential bid because he was contesting on behalf of the two sister states.

Governor Wike said he understands the peculiar problems of the two states, the Niger Delta region and is in a position to sufficiently address them as president of Nigeria.

