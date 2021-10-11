Wike bags NSA Award for best performing governors

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, has won the 2021 Nigeria Service Awards (NSA), as the best performing governor in the country.

Cletus Akhimien, Convener of the NSA and Executive Director, COA Media, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Jos.

“Wike emerged as winner of the prestigious NSA after a 14- day voting by Nigerians, via our several social media handles and email.

“He emerged the winner out of five nominees, including Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Gov. Babagana Zulum (Borno), Gov. David Umahi (Ebonyi) and Gov. Oluseyi Makinde (Oyo State).

“The NSA is aimed at honouring individuals and groups, whose works have positively impacted on communities across Nigeria in their various fields of endeavours,” he said.

Akhimien said that the award was targeted at motivating stakeholders towards building a greater Nigeria.

“This award upholds formal order to stimulate Nigerians to build the spirit of service in their purpose and pursuits, recognise and celebrate talents, icons, captains of industries, technocrats and those making Nigeria proud in various endeavors.

“It is also aimed at awakening patriotism and spurring Nigerians to do more, in terms of service to humanity and societal transformation.

“Wike and other nominees will be formally presented with award trophies, plaque and certificates at a Gala Night slated for Nov. 11 at Sheraton Hotels and Tower, Abuja,” he said. (NAN)

