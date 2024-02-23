Wike assures maximum security in Law School, Bwari

The FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, has assured the management of the Nigerian Law School (NLS) of maximum security at its Abuja campus located in Bwari, Abuja.

Wike made the pledge when a delegation of the NLS, led by its Director-General, Prof. Isa Chiroma, visited him in Abuja on Thursday.

He explained that the FCT Administration has ensured the presence of heavy security in Bwari Area Council, where the Abuja campus of the law school is located.

He said that the security deployment was based on intelligence reports from security agencies, to ensure the safety of residents, including private and public institutions located in the area

“We didn’t want to take any chances at all, knowing fully well the intelligence we were getting.

“So, that is why there is so much security within Bwari area council.

“This is because if anything happens, it will be a setback to the entire country and the FCT,” the minister said.

Wike reiterated the Administration’s support to the NLS and pledged to consider the institution’s request for the construction of staff quarters and provision of vehicles.

He noted that it was important for agencies within the FCT to be given necessary support.

“Luckily, the legal profession is my own constituency and so, it will be out of place if they have problems and i wount be able to support.

“You should take it as granted that the FCT will support you,” Wike said

He directed the General Counsel of the FCT Administration to liaise with the school management to see how the request for the staff quarters would be captured in the FCTA’s 2024 statutory budget.

On the request for vehicles, the minister said that he would look at available vehicles and make some available for the school.

Earlier, Chiroma appealed to the minister to construct staff quarters and provide vehicles for Abuja campus of the school.

He also explained that the delegation was in Wike’s office to congratulate him on his appointment as minister of the FCT.

He added that the visit was also to inform Wike that he is among the NLS’ awardees to be presented at its 60th Anniversary. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai