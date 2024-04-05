Wike articulating empowerment programmes for FCT youths – HoS

Dr Udo Atang, the pioneer Head of Service, Federal Capital Territory Administration, says the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, is articulating empowerment programmes for the youths in FCT

.

Atang stated this when a coalition of FCT indigenous youths’ organisations paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja on Thursday.

He explained that Wike, on assumption into office as the minister of the FCT, had enlightened staff of FCTA on President Bola Tinubu’s agenda on youth inclusion in governance.

“The minister had repeatedly told contractors to employ youths in the communities where they are executing contracts, as part of strategies to address unemployment.

“He equally insisted that youths, from project’s benefitting communities should be contracted as some of the suppliers to the contractors to enable them put food on their tables,” he said.

Atang commended the youths for their support to the FCT Administration over the years, and expressed delight for their productive initiatives.

He added that President Bola Tinubu had actualised the 30 per cent affirmative action on youth inclusion in governance under his “Renewed Hope” agenda.

Earlier, in their separate remarks, some of the youth leaders commended Tinubu and Wike for the laudable transformation in the FCT, few months in office.

Mr Yunusa Ahmadu, one of the spokesmen of the coalition, pledged continued support of the youths to the FCT Administration.

Ahmadu said that the youth would provide support to address insecurity and sensitise communities on the programmes and activities of the Federal Government and the FCT Administration.

He, however, appealed for the appointment of youths as aides to the FCT minister to further strengthen his youth inclusion initiatives.

Also, Mr Akoshile Mukhtar, President-General, Abuja Residents Youth Association, equally pledged the loyalty of the youths to the course of the FCT Administration.

He further urged the FCT minister to continue to make youths a greater part of his administration in developing the FCT. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai