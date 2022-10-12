Wike approves N1b to support Rivers’ flood victims

By Precious Akutamadu

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has approved N1 billion for emergency relief measures to support flood victims in Ahoada West and Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Areas of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mr Kelvin which was made available to journalists on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

Wike also set up a taskforce to coordinate the distribution of the relief materials to the affected communities in the State.

He said the fund was to enable vulnerable families, particularly in Ahoada in the two local government areas, the most impacted areas in the state, to cope with the devastating flood water.

The governor noted that the flood had inundated homes and farmlands and forced residents of affected communities to relocate to safer places.

He said Dr. George Nwaeke, the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Bureau, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, would serve as the Chairman of the taskforce, while, Mrs Inime Aguma, was the Secretary.

Wike named other members of the taskforce as the Chairman of Ahoada West LGA, Hope Ikiriko; the Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, Vincent Job; and the Director of Administration, Ministry of Special Duties,Chukwuemeka Onowu.

The governor said all the members of the taskforce would meet with him at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The governor said he had also appointed 28, 000 Special Assistants for political units in the state and the appointments took immediate effect.

It will be recalled that the governor had on Tuesday appointed 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers. (NAN)

