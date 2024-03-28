Wike approves deployment of FCTA’s pioneer Perm. Secs

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has approved the deployment of the 10 pioneer Permanent Secretaries of the FCT Administration.

The FCT Head of Service, Dr Udo Atang, announced the deployment in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Atang said that Dr Adams Babagana was deployed to Health Services and Environment, while Wanki Ibrahim was deployed to Treasury and Budget.

He also said that Asmau Muhktar was deployed to the Social Development Secretariat, while Dogo Bodinga was deployed to Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public Private Partnership Secretariat.

The head of service added that Olusa Olusegun was deployed to the Area Councils Services, Adetoyi Kolawole to Women Affairs, while Grace Adayilo Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat.

Also deployed were Olubunmi Olowookere to Legal Services Secretariat; Ibe Chukwuemeka to Education Secretariat; and Okonkwo Nonubari to Transportation Secretariat.

“The posting takes immediate effect. Thus, the affected officers should handover to their immediate subordinates in their current Secretariats, Departments and Agencies,” Atang said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Wike had on March 18, inaugurated the permanent secretaries in line with the provisions of the FCT Civil Service Commission Law, 2018, which commenced operation. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai