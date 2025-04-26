Wike appoints members of IBB golf club interim management board

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointment of members of the Interim Management Board of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

By Victor Okoye

This is contained in statement by Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant, Public Communications, and Social Media to the Minister on Saturday in Abuja.

NAN reports that Wike had on April 4, inaugurated a newly constituted Board of Trustees for the club, following a lingering crisis affecting the operations of the club.

The board headed by Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, President of the Court of Appeal, was charged to take the club to greater heights.

The board was also charged to conduct a transparent and credible Executive Committee election, amend the club’s constitution, and ensure its proper registration.

Following its mandate, Executive Committee elections was fixed for Saturday (today), but was abruptly cancelled following the appointment of an interim management board.

Olayinka said the appointed members of the interim management board were to assume duties with immediate effect.

“The IBB Golf Club Interim Management Board is to be led by Dr Peter Deshi, while the secretary is Barr. Yomi Oyelola.

“Other members of the Board are Otunba Gbengba Elegbeleye, Arc. Nanwor Mamven, Mrs. Ekanem Ekwueme, Arc. Arabi Bello, Lawan Aboki, Okey Nnaedozie, Fred Otobo, and Julius Fadairo.

“By this appointment, members of the Management Board are to assume duty with immediate effect,” he said.

He said that Wike congratulated the appointees and urged them to work assiduously for the repositioning of the Club, Abuja. (NAN)