Wike appoints 14,000 Advisers, 359 Liaison Officers as anxiety over PDP crisis lingers

Though Wike has said he would not quit PDP, it was also not immediately clear, as at press time, which party will benefit from this apparent strengthening of his political structures in Rivers State.

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has appointed 14,000 (fourteen thousand) advisers for various political units in the State.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri on Tuesday, said the advisers will play a pivotal role in the administration.

“In addition to the 14,000 advisers, Governor Wike has also appointed 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers. The appointments are with immediate effect.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that the new appointment came amid political campaigns for victory in the 2023 elections.

Wike has been in a frosty relationship with Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate as well as the leadership of main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The Rivers State Governor’s demand that PDP Chairman Iyorchia Ayu should resign has been unheeded.

