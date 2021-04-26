Gov. Nyesom Wike has applauded Rivers Angels Football FC for winning the 2021 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership title.



This is contained in a statement on Monday in Port Harcourt by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to Wike.



Wike said it was gratifying to see Rivers Angels defeat Sunshine Queens 4-0 in their final game to emerge the winner of the 2021 NWFL Premiership Super Six.



“The government and people of Rivers congratulate the team for emerging as worthy winners and we applaud your spirited performance throughout this season.



“This is not just an honour to Rivers alone, but to Nigeria which you will be representing in the prestigious CAF Women’s Champions League later this year, Rivers people are delighted by your incredible achievement,” the governor said.



He noted that the team’s ability to retain the NWFL title stood as a testament to all the hard work the team and its management put in throughout the season.



“To achieve another magnificent season of winning is a reward for hard work, discipline and commitment.



“Those saddled with the responsibility of getting the team prepared for the upcoming CAF Women’s Champions League should immediately commence preparation to win the coveted CAF cup.



“You have made every one of us in Rivers and the nation glad. We sincerely pray that this achievement will spur you to strive for a more prominent continental accomplishment.



“You have conquered the Nigerian football league, now go and conquer the African continent,” Wike charged the team.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

