Wigwe: We lack specific information on U.S. plane crash – Access Bank

The Access Holdings says it is yet to confirm if its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Herbert Wigwe, was involved in airplane crash in the U.S. on Saturday.

The bank said this in a public announcement on Sunday in Lagos.

The public announcement was issued by the Head of Media Relations at Access Holdings, Mr Kunle Aderinokun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are speculations about the involvement of Wigwe, in an airplane crash.

In the announcement, it assured Nigerians that the bank was working with the U.S. authorities to gather accurate information.

It acknowledged the lack of specific details but assured stakeholders that updates would be shared as soon as possible.

The announcement read, “We have received numerous inquiries concerning an airplane crash in the USA.

“Presently, we lack specific information; however, we are actively collaborating with US authorities who will furnish updates.

“Your understanding and support are valued, and we commit to keeping you informed promptly as we receive updates on the situation.”

Wigwe was reported to have died following a helicopter crash in California near the Nevada border, United States of America, The Will reports.

There are also reports that his wife and son were also onboard the ill-fated helicopter.

New York Times reports that no survivors have been located as of Saturday morning. (NAN)

By Olawunmi Ashafa