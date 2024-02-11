Wigwe: Peter Obi devastated, shelves AFCON final trip

Mr Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential Candidate, Labour Party, says he will be absent in Abidjan, Cote Ivoire as Super Eagles of Nigeria takes on the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in the AFCON final.

Obi, the former governor of Anambra, made this known in his official X handle in Lagos on Sunday.

Obi, a businessman, said he would not watch the epic match today following a helicopter mishap in California, USA on Friday, that claimed two Nigerian seasoned bankers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Mr Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son, perished in the air crash in California, USA.

NAN recalls that Obi, a staunch supporter of the Super Eagles from his days as governor of Anambra, (2006-2014) was in Abidjan to cheer the Eagles to victory during their quarter-final match against Angola.

Obi said he had already purchased a return ticket and was to depart Nigeria by 1.00 p.m. today to the west African country before tragedy struck in the United States that devastated him.

“I will not watch the epic match today following a helicopter crash in California, USA that killed two Nigerian seasoned bankers, a sector I professionally belong.

“The Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Mr Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group).

“As a result, I am in shock, and mourning and can no longer travel to Abidjan as already scheduled but my heart remains with the boys as I wish them victory to bring home the trophy.

“This loss is profoundly felt across the nation,” he said.

Obi noted that he first met Wigwe during his early days, on the brink of starting his marital journey, adding that he vividly remembered assisting him in preparing for his traditional wedding and being there for the ceremony with his wife, Chizoba, from Achina, Anambra.

According to him, since then, I have maintained a connection to his endeavors in my own modest ways.

The LP flag bearer said Wigwe , a determined and forward-thinking individual, led Access Bank to new heights following his brother, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede.

Obi said his contributions extended beyond the professional realm, with commendable philanthropic efforts in health and education.

He added that this was exemplified by the establishment of Wigwe University, showcasing his deep commitment to education as a driver of development.

“The loss of such an exceptional individual reminds us of life’s fleeting nature, encouraging us to live with a purpose that contributes to the betterment of humanity.

“My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Herbert, his beloved wife, his son, and all those who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash,” he said.

Obi prayed that God should grant them eternal rest and provide strength to Wigwe’s family, Access Holdings, and all of them mourning the irreplaceable loss. (NAN)

By Adekunle Williams