WIGF 2022: Stakeholders advocate sustained public awareness on the digital ecosystem

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Centre for Information Technology and Development in collaboration with the Nigerian Internet Governance Forum has called for a sustained public awareness on the digital ecosystem that will enable women make effective use of the internet in the country,

They made their position known in a Communique jointly signed by Adam Marry Uduma, Coordinator, West African Internet Governance Forum, and Ali Sabo, Program Officer, Digital Rights, Centre for Information Technology and Development, at the end of the 4th Women Internet Governance Forum as part of the 2022 Internet Governance Forum.

The Communique noted that participants at the forum observed that women are being marginalized in the digital space, young women have suffered and still suffering from different kind of gender violence online, and that female political aspirants are being abused and castigated on social media based on their gender.

It is stated government has set up a panel to advise it on a policy framework on child protection online, and that the Internet allows individuals and academics to make research when there is accessible and safe Internet, pointing there is economic disparity between women and men which hinders women access to the Internet.

It decried that little is being done to address women and children abuse online, adding that

technology when use in the right way has a potential to broaden opportunities and reduce the level of abuse if there are proper guidance.

The Communique also observed that majority of the public take only gender based violence offline more seriously, and that in most of the times online violence manifest to physical violence.

It observed that more women leave online spaces due to harassment and that there is lack of proper awareness among young women about gender abuse.

It stressed that legal framework alone cannot guarantee complete protection for the Nigerian child online; Excessive regulation will stifle children’s participation and access to the immense benefits of the Internet.

The Communique said there is the need to balance the immense benefits of technology, commercial interest and ensuring online safety of children with appropriate safeguards and strong legal and institutional framework.

It also stated that Nigeria needs an online privacy protection law for children which will seek to protect the personal information of children on websites, online services and applications and it should be binding on online service providers collecting the personal data of children to ensure consent management.

The Communique therefore disclosed that participants after the forum recommended that:”Government in conjunction with CSOs should mount a sustained public awareness on the digital ecosystem so that women in particular can make an effective use of the Internet in the country, have access to educational materials and ability to use the internet without being harassed or intimidated.

“CSOs should develop campaigns messages to counter the misusers of the Internet and contributed to the current processes of developing national strategy on child protection online.

“Government should allocate more budget in the area of child protection online and women gender abuse.

“Educational institutions should ensure the protection of the privacy of children online.

“Government should ensure all the necessary regulations are in place.

“Civil Society Organizations should intensify advocacy to the relevant government agencies on the issue of child protection and gender based violence.”

The Communique noted that digital literacy and online safety skills should be included in school curriculum.

It urged the government to initiate a program to properly educated and enlightened public on online activities and the danger associated with it.

“Government and stakeholders should provide Trauma management support.

“Call on Government to quickly develop policy on child protection online.

“CSO should develop and implement programs that amplify voices of the marginalized women and girls

“Support NGOs working around child protection and gender violence

“Service providers should require the consent of the parents or guardians if the data collection affects a child below the established age.”

The Communique urged the government to digitalize the Nigerian court rooms and repeal some laws to ensure efficient and quick judgments related to children abuses.

