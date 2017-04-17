Immediate past Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has expressed shock over the death Patricia Anenih, wife of Chief Tony Anenih, a PDP stalwart and elder statesman.

Oshiomhole said in a statement he signed that, “The news of the passing on of your amiable wife, Patricia Anenih struck me with shock. When death comes, it leaves us speechless, mournful and sorrowful, making us to do a quick review of life and its ephemerality. It leaves on its trail anguish and a deep sense of painful nostalgia, with blurred memories. It hurts and discomforts. It disorients our sensibilities and famishes our thoughts. No matter how old, when death comes, it conveys very painful memories.

“The death of your wife of many years, Patricia Anenih; aged 74, leaves a bitter taste in our mouth. I know how it feels having travelled this road before when I lost my wife and a true companion of many years to the cold hands of death. It’s a feeling that comes with disheartening nuances and discomforting scenarios. Often times, we are consoled by the achievements of the dead and the exemplary life they lived during their time here on mother earth.

“Your wife of many years and the matriarch of the Anenih Dynasty, Patricia Anenih, was role model to many women. She held the home front with dignity, class and distinction, especially on many occasions when the home almost became a public place on account of your engagements in the political history of Nigeria. Her quintessential conduct distinguished her as a woman of fantastic background, nurtured in the emulative indices of a unique thoroughbred. She was calm and unassuming, always beaming with smiles at visitors and making sure one feels at home as soon as one steps his feet into your home.

He described the death as “a huge loss not just to you as our leader, but to all of us who have had opportunity to connect with you in one way or the other. Please, take heart. I am personally consoled that she lived a life of achievement and dedication to God. It is my prayer that the almighty God grant her eternal rest in the hereafter.

“May God Almighty, the creator of heaven and earth, grant you the grace, comportment and strength to bear this painful loss.

Calling Anenih is a remarkable U-turn. It could be recalled that while he office, Oshiomhole said repeated slammed Anenih who was seen as the godfather of Edo Politics.