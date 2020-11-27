wife to ensure speedy assent to Niger legislation on violence against women

Dr Amina Bello, wife of the Niger governor, on Friday pledged to ensure a speedy assent to the domesticated Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPPA) in the state.

Bello made this known in Minna while inaugurating this year’s “16-Day Activism on the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls”.

“My office will work with stakeholders such as the religious bodies, Non Governmental Organizations (NGO’s), Ministry for Women Affairs, Civil Society Organizations (CSO’s), judiciary, law enforcement agencies, among others, to ensure that the domesticated law to protect women and girls in the state is signed into law,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the state House of Assembly had passed the bill domesticating the “Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act(VAPPA), but awaiting the governor’s assent.

She said that her office would continue to support all efforts aimed at tackling violence against women and girls in the state.