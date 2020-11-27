wife to ensure speedy assent to Niger legislation on violence against women

Dr Amina Bello, wife of the Niger governor, on Friday pledged to ensure a speedy assent to the domesticated Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPPA) in the state.
Bello made this known in Minna while inaugurating this year’s “16-Day Activism on the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls”.
“My office will work with stakeholders such as the religious bodies, Non Governmental Organizations (NGO’s), Ministry for Women Affairs, Civil Society Organizations (CSO’s), judiciary, law enforcement agencies, among others, to ensure that the domesticated law to protect women and girls in the state is signed into law,” she said.
The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the state House of Assembly had passed the bill domesticating the “Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act(VAPPA), but awaiting the governor’s assent.
She said that her office would continue to support all efforts aimed at tackling violence against women and girls in the state.
Represented by Hajiya Mariam Kolo, the Director-General, Child Rights Foundation, Bello urged victims of violence to report their ordeals to the government, NGOs and other relevant authorities for prompt action.
Also speaking, the State Coordinator, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Alhaji Nuhu Mohammed, said that between March and June 2020, the Head Office of the commission had received and treated about 232 cases of various forms of violence against women and girls.
Mohammed said that the 16-day activism across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory(FCT) would enable the commission to engage state governments in constructive advocacy to outlaw harmful practices against women and girls.
He said that the advocacy would bring about state governments making policies that seek to protect women and girls and also take a stand against Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV).
In her comments, Mrs Christiana Barau, the Chairperson, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), in the state said that violence against women and girls was a global threat that required global action.
Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) chairman Mohammed El-Surur, pledged that lawyers in the state would do everything possible to protect the rights of women and girls.
NAN reports that the 2020 International Day on Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls was tagged: “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!”
The International Community marks the 16 days of activism on the elimination of violence against women and girls annually between Nov. 25 and Dec. 10. (NAN)
