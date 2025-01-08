Wife seeks divorce over alleged 7 years sex starvation

Mrs Mariam AbdulLateef, a house wife, on Wednesday prayed an Ilorin Area Court to dissolve her marriage to her husband, AbdulLateef Tahjudeen, over alleged lack of sex.

By Mujidat Oyewole

Mariam, who resides at number 144,

Cemetery Road, Irewolede Area, Ilorin, told the court that she got married to her husband in 2016 in accordance with Islamic law and that the marriage is blessed with a seven-year old child.

She, however, lamented that Tahjudeen stopped performing his responsibility about seven years ago, and abandoned their matrimonial bed after she gave birth to their daughter.

“He does not even sleep in the same room nor touches me and any time I ask for his attention, he tells me to leave his house whenever I am tired of the marriage,” she said.

Mariam pleaded with the court to dissolve the marriage, to enable her to remarry.

“My husband have been tormenting me with accusations of having extra marital affairs and yet did not touch me, which is affecting my state of mind,” she pleaded.

The husband, however, told the court that he had health challenges and had been trying hard to cure the illness that caused his inability to satisfy his wife.

He told the court that he was not willing divorce his wife, saying he still loves dearly and appreciate all her patience and perseverance.

The Presiding Judge, Mr Hammad Ajumonbi, said that sex was important in marriage and any case of starvation of any party should not be taken with levity.

Ajumonbi, however, advised the wife to exercise more patience and encouraged the husband to try and settle the issue between them amicably.

The judge then adjourned the case until Feb. 20, for report of settlement. (NAN)