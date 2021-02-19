Wife of Ondo state governor unveils ”Yellow Card” initiative to prevent GBV

The wife of the Ondo State Governor, Betty Akeredolu, has unveiled an initiative ”Yellow Card” to identify early warning signs of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in schools.

Speaking at the unveiling and the training workshop organised for Counselors in Oke-Agbe in Akoko North West Local Government Area, Akeredolu, said that the yellow card initiative into schools and develop a plan for the next step to build prevention.