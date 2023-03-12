Wife of Nasarawa PDP guber candidate donates 3 vehicles to women groups

By Sunday John

Mrs Mirinda Ombugadu, wife of Mr David Ombugadu, gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 elections in Nasarawa State has donated three buses to women support groups in the state.

The support groups are the Women Wing of Igbo Community Association, the Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), and Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN).

Speaking at separate meetings with the groups on Sunday in Lafia, Mrs Ombugadu said the gesture was to support them to facilitate their transportation to meetings and for their other operations.

She said she decided to reach out to her husband’s women support groups because he has the vision and good intension to transform and address the problems currently confronting the state.

“A vote for Ombugadu on March 18 is a vote to send poverty, unemployment, insecurity, hunger and bad governance out of Nasarawa State.

“A vote for my husband is a vote for quality roads, schools, hospitals, employment of youths and women as well as better future for people of the state,’’ Ombugadu said.

She recalled that her husband served for two term as House of Representatives Member for Akwanga/Nassarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency from 2011-2019 and proved himself to be worthy.

“He will replicate the good things he did as House of Representatives member and improve on them for the betterment of Nasarawa State.

“Whatever my husband want to achieve, he first consults God and will never rest until he accomplishes it; so he will not fail as a governor if elected,’’ she added.

Ombugadu promised to help her husband to deliver better life for the people of the state and appealed that the electorate should vote for him on March 18.

In their separate responses, Mrs Uju Ezeora and Mrs Hauwa Joshua, Chair Lady Women Wing of Igbo Community Association and Chairperson of WOWICAN, respectively expressed gratitude for the gesture.

The duo promised to mobilise their members on March 18 to vote for candidates of their choice.

They appealed to the electorate to vote and protect their votes and not to fight so that the process would be peaceful. (NAN)