Wife of Gombe governor partners with NGO to boost girl-child education

By Hajara Leman

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Adda Girl Education Foundation, seeks collaboration with Hajiya Asama’u Yahaya, wife of Gombe state governor, to boost Girl-Child Education in the state.

Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, founder of the NGO and former President of the Court of Appeal, said the NGO desires to give a face lift to girl-child education, especially in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Friday that the NGO request is contained in a press statement signed by Bintu Sunmonu, Senior Special Assistant on Media to Mrs Yayaya.

Bulkachuwa said her foundation came to Gombe to seek collaboration with Yahaya’s NGO’s Jewel Care Foundation to boost -irl Child Education.

“Your foundation, the Jewel care, has been making a huge difference in community care through skills acquisition, educational intervention and empowerment.

“I want us to collaborate so that together we can uplift the educational and socioeconomic standards of the girl-child in Gombe state.

“Considering the wide gender disparity index in education with Gombe state falling among the least 10 states with 37.5% young female literates, a quick response is required which will necessitate the establishment of my foundation,” she said.

Bulkachuwa explained that the main purpose of establishing the foundation is to honor her father’s legacy of being an advocate of women and girl-child education, in order to give the girl their right to quality education for eventual attainment of leadership and decision-making positions in the society.

In her response, Yahaya expressed her readiness to partner with Adda Girl Education Foundation to fast track and enhance girl-child education in the state, going by the high number of school dropouts and the traits and challenges posed to women in today’s society.

“Joining forces with sister foundations of like minds to boost education, particularly of the Girl Child, becomes imperative,” she added. (NAN)

