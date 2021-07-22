Wife inaugurates Oluyinka Odumakin Foundation

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, the widow of the political and human rights activist, Yinka Odumakin, has inaugurated a foundation to immortalisae .

Okei-Odumakin, in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, said the Oluyinka Odumakin Foundation (OOF) was founded to honour her husband’s memory by keeping his ideals alive.

Okei-Odumakin, is the president of the foundation, said it would be offering effective solutions to nagging problems.

She pointed that her husband had formally registered the the foundation with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) before his demise.

“The foundation will undertake relating to the departed Afenifere spokesman and ward off attempts which might have the dubious motives of tarnishing his memory.

“Among other eminent personalities on the Board of Trustees is Dr Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, is the Chairman of the Board,” she disclosed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Yinka Odumakin, 54, died on April 2 after battling with complications. (NAN)

