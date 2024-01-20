Saturday, January 20, 2024
Wife drags husband to court for allegedly throwing her out of matrimonial home

By Chimezie Godfrey
A businesswoman, Mrs Halima Damina, on Friday dragged her husband Jacob before a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, FCT, accusing him of throwing her out of their matrimonial home.

By Judith Ezeudogu

She said this in a divorce petition she filed against him in the court.

”Some time ago, I visited my ex-boy friend’s mother and people lied to my husband that it was my ex-boy friend that I visited,” she said.

“When my husband came back home he threw me and my belongings out of the house. I tried to explain things to him but he wouldn’t listen.”

She told the court that their relatives intervened and tried to reconcile them.

“It is on these grounds that I seek for divorce,” she said.

The respondent, who is a welder, was present in the court but denied the allegations.

Trial  judge, Thelma Baba, advised the couple to explore reconciliation and adjourned the matter until Jan. 31, for  hearing. (NAN)

