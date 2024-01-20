Wife drags husband to court for allegedly throwing her out of matrimonial home

A businesswoman, Mrs Halima Damina, on Friday dragged her husband Jacob before a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, FCT, accusing him of throwing her out of their matrimonial home.

By Judith Ezeudogu

A businesswoman, Mrs Halima Damina, on Friday dragged her husband Jacob before a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, FCT, accusing him of throwing her out of their matrimonial home.

She said this in a divorce petition she filed against him in the court.

”Some time ago, I visited my ex-boy friend’s mother and people lied to my husband that it was my ex-boy friend that I visited,” she said.

“When my husband came back home he threw me and my belongings out of the house. I tried to explain things to him but he wouldn’t listen.”

She told the court that their relatives intervened and tried to reconcile them.

“It is on these grounds that I seek for divorce,” she said.

The respondent, who is a welder, was present in the court but denied the allegations.

Trial judge, Thelma Baba, advised the couple to explore reconciliation and adjourned the matter until Jan. 31, for hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

